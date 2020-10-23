Dwayne Haskins fined for violating COVID-19 protocols

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins continues to have a fall he’d probably prefer to forget.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Haskins, who is from New Jersey, was fined $4,833 for making a reservation for a family friend at Washington’s team hotel ahead of last Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, a violation of rules for the season held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schefter added that Washington could’ve fined Haskins up to $14,650 for the offense. Albert Breer of MMQB tweeted that Washington will keep Haskins a healthy scratch for the third consecutive week. Washington the Dallas Cowboys before the bye.

Haskins hasn’t played since a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 4. Following that defeat, head coach Ron Rivera relegated the first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft to third on the depth chart behind new starter Kyle Allen and Comeback Player of the Year candidate Alex Smith.

“By no means have I given up on him,” Rivera said of Haskins earlier this month.

Washington sent Haskins home from team activities on Oct. 14 due to what Rivera referred to as a gastrointestinal problem. Per updated NFL guidelines, personnel must isolate away from others if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 infections even if they return negative coronavirus test results.