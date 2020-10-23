Drew Barrymore Dissed by Ex-Husband After His Still Living Uncle’s ‘Spirit’ Was Summoned on Her Show

WENN

Will Kopelman criticizes the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ host for ‘giving oxygen’ to ‘self-entitled mediums’ after a psychic named Anna Raimondi summoned his ‘dead’ relative on TV.

Drew Barrymore‘s ex-husband Will Kopelman has hit out at psychic Anna Raimondi who seemingly summoned one of the actress’ ‘dead’ relatives on-air – who is actually alive and well in Boston

Raimondi appeared on Barrymore’s talk show and stunned viewers by claiming to summon the spirit of a “judge” who the actress and host identified as David – a relative of Kopelman – whom she said had died.

The psychic stoked Barrymore’s emotions, saying the presence of Kopelman’s family was evidence that “you are… a part of that family – it doesn’t matter (that) the two of you are not together anymore.”





However, speaking to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, Kopelman, who was married to Barrymore from 2012 to 2016, revealed the “spirit” summoned by the medium is still living.

“Drew and I have a close and highly amicable co-parenting relationship; I have and always will continue to cheer her on from the sidelines. That being said, the segment was a solid laugh considering my uncle Judge David Kopelman is still very much alive,” he explained.

“I’m a little surprised that Drew chose to give oxygen to someone like this, because self-entitled mediums who prey on vulnerable bereaved people with claims they can communicate with their dead loved ones in exchange for fame and compensation all belong in jail,” he added.

“None of my dead relatives – all of whom I’m sure would have really liked Drew – are speaking with some submental hack working the talk show circuit. This I assure you.”

A representative for Barrymore later clarified, “The grandfather of Will is Frank, who was a judge and is deceased. David is… Will’s uncle, who’s alive and also a judge. That was the confusion.” The psychic added, “I felt a judge who is passed. Drew said David. I only felt a judge.”