DoorDash is investing in a restaurant, Oakland's Burma Bites, for the first time, says the investment will help it build a more permanent delivery model (Justin Phillips/San Francisco Chronicle)

DoorDash is investing in a restaurant, Oakland’s Burma Bites, for the first time, says the investment will help it build a more permanent delivery model — For the first time in the company’s history, the food delivery app DoorDash has co-invested in a restaurant.
