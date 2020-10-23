Diplo Is Now Living With 19-Year-Old Influencer Quenlin Blackwell

Instagram

The young social media star confirms this through a TikTok video, in which she responds to fans who are wondering whether she ever received any complaints from her neighbors for being too loud.

Diplo apparently has gotten himself a new roommate. Influencer Quenlin Blackwell shocked the Internet when she recently revealed through her TikTok account that she is now living with the record producer.

Blackwell first confirmed this after some followers began wondering whether she received any complaints from her neighbours for being too loud. In response, she said, “I live with Diplo right now and he supports my endeavors,” before showing a clip from the DJ’s Instagram Stories in which she could be heard screaming in the background.

To prove that she’s not lying, the 19-year-old influencer uploaded some clips of her with Diplo who called himself her “L.A. dad.”

This, naturally, sparked buzz among online folks as many of them expressed how shocked they were to learn that Quenlin and Diplo are acquaintances. “THE MOST RANDOM DUO,” one person typed in all caps. “This is a wattpad story we weren’t expecting but wanted,” one other said.

Not all the responses were positive though, considering their age difference. “Aren’t you just 18 and he’s like 35 with a few kids this is odd…,” someone said, as another echoed the sentiment, “This is NOT SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN THESE TWO SHOULDN’T LIVE TOGETHER SOMEONE MADE A MISTAKE AND SOME GLITCH HAPPENED WHAT IF WE SEE THE CONSEQUENCES???” There was also an individual who wrote, “Why does this low key give me Michael Jackson and never land ranch vibes,” referring to the late King of Pop’s pedophillia accusation.

Despite the mixed reactions, Quenlin apparently chose to ignore them and instead started a new show called “Living with Diplo: The Series”. Taking to her TikTok account, the star posted several clips that included her hanging out with the Major Lazer member and accompanying him at his virtual live concert.