Diddy Drops A Special Weekend Announcement

Diddy made his fans and followers excited when he dropped a special weekend announcement. Check out the video that he shared on his social media account below.

‘SPECIAL WEEKEND ANNOUNCEMENT FREE GAME! This is for all the young and hungry hustlers around the world!!! ⁣ @REVOLTTV and @ATT have partnered again to bring you the #REVOLTSUMMIT, but this year, it’s virtual, and it’s FREE!!!!!!! Once again, we are bringing you some of the biggest stars in the game!!!! So come learn, come network, and let’s elevate! ⁣ Download the #REVOLTSUMMIT app in the App Store or watch it live on YouTube.com/REVOLTTV starting tomorrow,’ Diddy captioned the post.

Someone exclaimed: ‘YESSSSS!!! I’ve been waiting for the right time to go 🙏,’ and a follower said: “Thank you, ATT for the love. Revolt Summit app downloaded. 👊’

One other follower said: ‘Now this, THIS is black excellence Puff this right here. Making wealthy knowledge available at no cost to our people wowwwww. Trying to give us a million worth a game for the free 99. That’s God Love right there @diddy appreciate you so much, king!’

Someone else said: ‘Thanks for keeping us woke @diddy. Our young boy @hudsonmcdowell gon’ need to learn the hustle and the younger generations gon’ have to hustle hard. He gon’ represent all the way with his natural blonde afro for the people ✌🏼❤️’

In other recent news, Diddy shared another Nigeria-related post on his social media account, and a lot of followers bashed him for this specific reason – they said that people need actions, not social media posts.

Someone said: ‘Pray for republic democratic of Congo too not only Nigeria,’ and another follower bashed Diddy, saying: ‘We don’t need this type of energy we need actions 💔.’ More people agreed.

More celebrities have been raising awareness about what has been going on in Nigeria, and fans always show their gratitude to them.



