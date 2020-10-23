Detectives deploy cutting edge technology to search for missing autistic boy who disappeared 50 years ago

Forensic detectives are using cutting edge technology to search for the remains of a toddler who disappeared almost 50 years ago from a Queensland home.

Maureen Anne Enright, 76, was charged with the murder of her autistic son Peter yesterday after police received new information about the case.

He was never reported missing, but detectives believe he disappeared between 1968 and 1969, making him three to four years of age at the .

Top Griffith University forensic scientists and specialist police have deployed ground penetrating radar to search the Polaris Street property in Inala.

Professor Carney Matheson from Griffith University told many different factors could impact the search.

“The likelihood of finding these types of remains really depends on the age of them and also the way that they were buried or the way that they were disposed of,” Prof Matheson said.

“The length of for this particular case would mean that if they were able to identify human remains, they would find some bones – most of the very robust bones like the long bones, like the femurs and the humeri and some of the skull elements. They’d also be able to identify some of the teeth.”

Peter was born on 17 June 1965 and is one of eleven children to Maureen and Michael Enright.

The Child Trauma Unit and the Inala Child Protection Unit are assisting with the investigation.