Cynthia Bailey Makes Fans Emotional With This Message

Cynthia Bailey continues to flood her social media account with all kinds of pics and video from her wedding to Mike Hill. Check out the message that she recently said and that had fans in awe.

‘“I woke up with a sense of peace and calm like no other. at that moment, I knew that God was in control. everything was exactly as it was supposed to be. all of it.”🙏🏽🤍💍 @itsmikehill #CHill2020 #godisincontrol #calmbeforethestorm,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘It’s that peace that surpasses ALL understanding,’ and a follower posted this: ‘You look absolutely flawless. I didn’t realize you were around my age. Wow, girl!! 😘 Greetings from Liverpool England UK XXX.’

A commenter wrote: ‘Best of happiness to you beautiful lady 😉,’ and someone else said: ‘Beautiful!!!! Now give us that trailer @cynthiabailey 😂 Get Andy on the phone 😂 @bravoandy.’

A fan wrote this: ‘Good morning, yes, ma’am. You truly do deserve to be treated like a AQueen.❤️🔥🙏.’

Cynthia also shared a video, and some fans were upset that Mike allegedly saw her before the wedding.

A follower said: ‘For the confused people This video is a throwback in time nothing to do with the wedding although that’s how it can be perceived as just married it sounds like Mike is seeing her whilst she is getting ready for the wedding, however that is not the case. Cynthia has already said its tbt also.’

One commenter posted this: ‘Love looks great on you!! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and marital bliss!!❤️❤️.’

Also, Cynthia might have shocked some of her fans with this photo that she shared on her social media account featuring Kandi Burruss.



