Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Article content continued

DULUTH, Ga. — AGCO Names Louisa Parker-Smith Director of Global Sustainability Source: AGCO

NEW YORK — Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

CINCINNATI — InnerView and Kroger Invite Youth to Engage in Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Social Impact Plan Source: InnerView Technologies

PARIS — Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work® Certification in Peru Source: Teleperformance

TORONTO, Ontario — Facedrive Starts to Trade on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQX Source: Facedrive Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS — Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program Helps Narrow Homeownership Gap in Minneapolis and St. Paul Source: Wells Fargo & Company

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Solidia Technologies Announces Possibility of Turning Concrete into a Carbon Sink for the Planet Source: Solidia Technologies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hexion Releases Updated Sustainability Goals for 2020 and Beyond Source: Hexion Inc.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005042/en/

Contacts

Business Wire

212-752-9600

#distro