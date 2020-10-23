Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The virus is now ravaging rural areas

Unlike the surges in the spring and summer, when cases were concentrated mainly in cities and suburbs, many of the worst outbreaks in the U.S. right now are in rural areas.

None of the country’s biggest hot spots are in a large city. Almost all the counties with the largest outbreaks have populations under 50,000, and most have populations under 10,000. Nearly all are in the Midwest or the Mountain West.

The total number of coronavirus cases and deaths in rural areas remains smaller than those in cities because of the comparatively low population in the counties. But the rural share of the virus burden has grown over . Since late summer, per capita case and death rates in rural areas have outpaced those in metropolitan areas. Now, about one in four deaths from the virus is recorded in a rural county.

A telling example of this trend can be found in Foster County, N.D., a community of just over 3,000 people that recorded just one positive case in the spring. In mid-July, it recorded just two more. But by Tuesday, about one in every 20 residents had tested positive for the virus. More than half of those cases were reported in the past two weeks.