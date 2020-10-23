Christine Elise Regrets Accusing Jessica Alba of Lying about No Eye Contact Rule on ‘90210’ Set

Instagram

While the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress apologizes to Alba for calling her a liar, she insists it’s ‘a sad state of affairs’ that the ‘90210’ cast members still become fodder for gossip.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Christine Elise has apologised after accusing Jessica Alba of lying.

Alba appeared as a teen mum in two episodes of the hit TV drama and recently confessed she was told she’d be kicked off the set if she so much as glanced at stars like Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling.

However, as she appeared on Wednesday’s (21Oct20) edition of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast, Christine slammed Jessica’s allegations – insisting, “Is she f**ing insane? There’s no way. (Producer) Paul Waigner did say, ‘The girls may not be nice, the guys might not be nice’, but that’s as bad as it got! That cast is very nice and if they don’t like you, they go away. That whole ‘Don’t make eye contact’ is – I’m gonna call it what it is – it’s a f**king lie.”

Elise, who appeared in 12 episodes of the hit teen drama, added, “Why is she invested in s**t talking a show from 30 years ago? She’s doing great. She’s a bazillionaire with her little Honest company!”

However, following backlash after her remarks, Elise took to Instagram to apologise for her part in the controversy, adding, “First of all – I have never met her but have always admired her work. I am certain she is a lovely woman.”

“Secondly, anyone who knows me at all knows I swear with unapologetic abandon, so quotes read without tone of voice can be misinterpreted and seem more angry than they ever were.”

She continued, “So, I regret calling her a liar but, more importantly, I regret jumping into this sandbox. What a sad state of affairs that the cast members of a beloved show that premiered THIRTY YEARS AGO are still fodder for ancient history gossip – about things that allegedly happened nearly 25 years ago.”

Elise concluded her post by writing, “I am embarrassed about my part in this. Apologies to Jessica Alba.”