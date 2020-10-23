China says U.S. bullying countries to pick sides, attempt will not succeed By

© . FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China
BEIJING () – The United States is bullying countries to pick sides over their ties to China, but such efforts will not succeed, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing on Friday.
The United States is urging Sri Lanka to make “difficult but necessary choices” to secure its economic independence instead of choosing opaque practices, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, in an apparent reference at China deepening its influence over the South Asian country.
