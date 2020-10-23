Chats on WhatApp get permanent mute button: Here’s how it works

You can now mute a chat forever 🤫 https://t.co/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) 1603419110000

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has finally rolled out the support to permanently mute notifications for a chat. The company announced the support for ‘always’ mute chat through its official Twitter account.

For those unaware, the maximum time limit was earlier set at 1 year for muting notifications of a chat. The ‘Always’ mute option has replaced the ‘1 year’ option that used to appear. Now, WhatsApp users get three time frames to mute notifications of a chat, which are 8 hours, 1 week and always.

Readers must note that the functionality to mute notification on always mode is supported in both individual as well as group chats. Also, it has been rolled out for both Android and iPhone users. If there is a particular chat that you want to mute forever, here is what you need to do:

1. Open WhatsApp



2. Open the chat you want mute permanently



4. Tap on Mute

