Charlamagne Tha God On Why Black Men Support Trump: He Speaks Directly To Them

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

People have been surprised about the rappers who have stepped forward to endorse Trump — and Charlamange That God thinks he knows the reason why.

“When it comes to Black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young Black male voters,” Charlamagne said on Fox Business. “He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted… Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old Black men and they think everybody else in the Black community and Black families are going to fall in line.”

