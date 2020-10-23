CBS Releases Fall Premiere Dates for FBI, Young Sheldon, NCIS, and More Shows

An exciting new slate of programming is headed to CBS this fall. The network unveiled the schedule of premiere dates for November as The Amazing Race continues Season 32 and Big Brother wraps up its current all-star season. When November hits, we’ll see the return of the NCIS franchise, Young Sheldon, and more.

Just like ABC and NBC, CBS is bringing back its most popular shows in early November, giving fans new episodes just in time for the holidays after the COVID-19 pandemic forced all of Hollywood into later TV production cycles. Meanwhile, Fox will bring back The Resident, Prodigal Son, and more in January. See the full schedule below of CBS’s new premiere dates.

Thursday, Nov. 5

8/7c: Young Sheldon (Season 4 premiere)

8:30/7:30c: B Positive

9/8c: Mom (Season 8 premiere)

Wednesday, Nov 11

10/9c: S.W.A.T. (2-hour Season 4 premiere)

Thursday, Nov. 12

9:30/8:30c: The Unicorn

Monday, Nov. 16

8/7c: The Neighborhood (Season 4 premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 2 premiere)

9/8c: All Rise (Season 2 premiere)

10/9c: Bull (Season 5 premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8/7c: NCIS (Season 18 premiere)

9/8c: FBI (Season 3 premiere)

10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 25

9/8c: SEAL Team (Season 4 premiere)