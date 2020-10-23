Camila Cabello Trades Signature Long Tresses for Fresh Short Hair

Instagram

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker takes to Instagram to debut dramatic hair makeover after losing her ‘short hair virginity,’ admitting she had been having ‘long hair all my life.’

–

Camila Cabello is going gaga over her dramatic new look. Having been known for her signature waist-length tresses, the “Havana” hitmaker debuted her first ever short hairstyle after treating herself to a makeover.

The 23-year-old showed off her fresh look via Instagram on Thursday, October 22. “LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY,” she wrote alongside the photo, adding the photo credit to boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

<br />

Camila’s transformation was quick to gain approval from many of her online devotees. One fan gushed, “So pretty, I love your new hair.” Another raved, “This is just too cute I can’t.” Meanwhile, a third user exclaimed, “Wow camila perfect on you love it yassss queen.”

Hours after flaunting her new style, the former Fifth Harmony member turned to Instagram Story to offer a closer look at her new locks. In the selfie, she was seen wearing a white tank top and let her curly short hair hang loosely around her shoulders.

Camila Cabello flaunts her new short hair.

Hair makeover aside, Camila also made use of the photo-sharing site to treat her 50 million fans with an adorable image of her cuddling her beau Shawn. “heheheheheh,” she wrote in the accompaniment of the snap.

<br />

The post came weeks after the “Senorita” hitmaker slammed rumors that she and her 22-year-old boyfriend had called it quits. In early October, she shut down the swirling speculations by sharing a trailer of the Canadian crooner’s new album “Wonder” and gushed over him on Instagram.

“the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world,” she wrote. “He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”