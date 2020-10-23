Busta Rhymes Hits Back at T.I. for Saying He’s Too Old to Face T.I. in Rap Battle

WENN/Instagram

The Brooklyn rapper trolls the Atlanta star for citing ‘generation gap’ as the reason behind his refusal to do a rap battle, calling it a ‘fancy way’ to run from the challenge.

Busta Rhymes, 48, scoffed at T.I., 40, after the latter said Busta was too old to do a rap-off with him. “Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man,” T.I. recently said. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much.”

Busta was quick to respond on his Instagram. “It’s okay to let people know that you backed down from this Verzuz offer. It’s okay, Tip. You’ve ‘respectfully declined.’ I guess that’s the fancy way to say that you turned down this Verzuz battle,” the Brooklyn rapper said in his video.

“You want to talk about generational gap? That’s a very respectful way of not saying that you don’t really want to sit in the smoking section with me and that you actually just turned down the opportunity to do this Verzuz battle with me. It’s cool, Tip. You can say it, King of the South!”

Busta added on his caption, “YOU OFFICIALLY RAN FROM THIS A** BEATIN’ KING!! But I still love you my brother!!”

As T.I. turned down Busta Rhymes’ rap battle invite, he challenged 50 Cent and Young Jeezy. Fifty, 45, never responded while T.I.’s battle with Jeezy, 43, still hasn’t materialized despite Jeezy saying yes to the challenge. “Put a date on it. I’m gonna beat you there,” Jeezy previously said.

Since its inception by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland earlier this year during lockdown, “Verzuz” has become a highly-anticipated online streaming show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The episode that pitted Brandy against Monica was the most watched live stream webcast with over 1.2 Million views.

Other past battles included T-Pain vs Lil Jon, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Nelly vs Ludacris, Alicia Keys vs John Legend, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, and Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle.