Browns’ Hooper ruled out vs. Bengals after appendectomy

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper won’t be taking the field this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hooper has appendicitis and underwent an appendectomy on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He could also miss next week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
With Hooper out, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will handle tight end duties for Cleveland.
In six games this season, Hooper has reeled in 22 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown. Njoku and Bryant combined have 13 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Linebacker Jordan Phillips and right guard Wyatt Teller have also been ruled out for the Browns. Safety Karl Joseph is listed as questionable.
