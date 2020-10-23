Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Put Lavish Wedding on Hold Until 2022 Due to Pandemic

Instagram

The son of David and Victoria Beckham and his bride-to-be have allegedly decided to postpone their nuptials due to Covid-19 crisis as the couple plan a massive wedding.

–

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly postponed his wedding to Nicola Peltz until 2022 so the couple doesn’t have to limit the number of guests amid the Covid-19 crisis.

According to previous reports, the couple had been set to exchange vows in the U.K. and Nicola’s native America as part of a double celebration next year (21) but, as the pandemic continues, insiders tell Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper the nuptials are on hold.

“They originally told close friends to save a date in September 2021,” they shared. “This week, Brooklyn told his mates they’ve decided to postpone as it’s too risky.”

The source revealed the couple may choose to tie the knot on their own and have celebrations in 2022 after they announced their engagement in July following a whirlwind romance.

It is believed the two ceremonies will be held in the actress’ home state of Florida and the Beckhams’ estate in the Cotswolds, with Brooklyn’s dad, former soccer star David, acting as the master of ceremonies and his younger sons being best men for the celebration.

“Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close,” added an insider. “They are brothers and best mates. Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men.”

It’s also been reported that Victoria has been given the honour of designing Nicola’s wedding dress, with the garment expected to showcase the former pop star’s trademark “sleek, modern and minimal” style.