Brian May Believes His Heart Attack Was Caused by Covid-19

WENN

The Queen rocker talks about his recent health issues including a cardiac episode which he blamed on the coronavirus amid the ongoing worldwide health crisis.

Brian May has suggested a possible run in with Covid-19 was responsible for his heart attack earlier this year (20).

The Queen rocker told fans he suffered the mild cardiac episode in a video on Instagram back in May, in which he aimed to clarify a past post indicating that he’d been hospitalised after ripping his “gluteus maximus” to “shreds” while gardening.

In a new interview with Britain’s Daily Express newspaper, the “Bohemian Rhapsody” star, who is shielding in his home in Surrey, England amid the pandemic, opened up on what he believes caused the health scare.

“I’m not a person who has ever smoked. I don’t drink that much. I don’t eat fatty foods so I didn’t tick any of the boxes to get a heart attack so it is still a bit of a mystery,” said Brian.

“I have one theory, which is: I’m conscious that I had a pretty bad cough most of the way through that tour. And some of the time I felt pretty grim and I thought I was just feeling tired. I think it’s possible that I had the Covid virus early on in the tour.”

It’s been far from plain sailing for the “We Will Rock You” star, who added that the medication he had to take afterwards “nearly killed” him more than the heart attack.

Crediting wife, actress Anita Dobson, for getting him through the rough patch, Brian gushed, “She was incredible. She totally saved my life because I couldn’t do anything and she just kind of nursed me, so I will forever be in her debt. She did an incredible job on me.”

He is now recovering with a “heart cardio rehab programme” which encourages him to do various types of exercises to build up strength again, as he prepares for his 2021 live dates with Queen + Adam Lambert once the global crisis subsides.