Brandon Smith reveals ruthless ploy behind Storm success

Melbourne interchange forward Brandon Smith has paid tribute to those members of the Storm bubble who won’t play in Sunday night’s grand final against Penrith.

Players such as halfback Cooper Johns have spent months away from loved ones while only getting minimal playing time, instead spending the season training with little opportunity to impress on the field.

It’s those sacrifices that Smith says are behind the club’s run to the grand final.

“The role that they’ve played, everyone that’s not a starter has been really vital,” Smith told Radio 4BC’s Wide World of Sports.

“The way they’ve trained against us, they’ve really put us under pressure. The likes of Cooper Johns leading the second team, it’s helped us be the best team we can be.

“We’ve prepped the best we can for every single team.

“For them it’s really something special that they’ve done for our team, because they’ve left their families and their homes, they’re pretty much just training against us and the sacrifices they’ve made are unreal.”

The Storm will play their fourth grand final in five seasons on Sunday, having only missed the decider in 2019 when they fell to eventual premiers Sydney Roosters in the preliminary final.

Smith, who made his first-grade debut for the Storm in 2017, said much of the credit for that success lies with the structures put in place by the club.

“It’s just crazy that I’ve got to be part of nearly all of that, and it just speaks volumes for all of the staff and players,” he said.

“Everyone buys into the system when they come to the Storm. I’ve been here four years but I’ve seen so many players come, and they always weed out the players that don’t deserve to be here.

“That’s why we’ve got such a tight-night group, because everyone is on the same page as each other. If you’re not, you pretty much get shafted. It’s the way it goes, and the Storm are going to be a great team next year.”

Smith pointed out that the desire to make up for the 2018 grand final defeat, when the Roosters downed the Storm 21-6, is a driving force as the team prepares for Sunday’s match against Penrith.

“It’s a great achievement just making this grand final under the circumstances, but we don’t want to use that excuse. We don’t want to just be happy to be there, we want to win it,” Smith explained.

“Especially after 2018’s grand final loss, I only got about 12 minutes that game, so I didn’t get to really have an impact on it as much as I wanted.

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend and trying to make a difference.

“The job’s not done and there’s still a really handy Penrith team we have to get through.”