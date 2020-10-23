Brady reflects on ‘Tuck Rule’ game ahead of Bucs-Raiders

Tom Brady is set to take on Jon Gruden’s Raiders on Sunday for the first time since the fabled “Tuck Rule” game during the 2001 NFL playoffs.

A lot has changed since then. Brady now is playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is back with the team after coaching the Bucs and taking on a broadcasting career with ESPN. The Raiders also are no longer in Oakland and have a new home in Las Vegas.

During his Thursday press conference, Brady was asked about the “Tuck Rule” game. He revealed that he has discussed the game with Gruden and recognizes why the Raiders haven’t gotten over it, according to NBC Sports Boston:

“I’ve only been around him a few times – not too often – but it gets brought up every time we are around one another,” Brady said. “I could see why he hasn’t gotten over it. One of my ex-teammates, Charles Woodson, we’ve been together probably more than that, and he and I have hashed it out. “That was just an unbelievable game. I still see it today and it’s a great part of my football history and it’s probably a very sour part of their football history, but that’s the way it goes. We had that in ’07 when we played against the (New York) Giants in the Super Bowl, and in ‘11 and in ’17 – one team wins and one team loses. It’s a fluke call, one ball bounces your way or one goes the opposite way.”

This time around, the game may not be as important as we’re still in the regular season, but Brady still stands in Gruden’s way of achieving the ultimate goal.

Brady and the Bucs are 4-2 on the season while the Raiders are 3-2 and coming off their bye week.

Las Vegas certainly is an interesting team. They handed the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the 2020 season, and they’re hoping to also upset the Buccaneers as well.

Brady has not lost to the Raiders since 2002, and after a big win over the Green Bay Packers last week, he’s primed to continue the streak alive. If the 43-year-old beats the Raiders again, it’ll mark his seventh straight win against the club.