Blockchain is still far from maturity, says China’s former IT minister By Cointelegraph

Blockchain is still far from maturity, says China’s former IT minister
Wu Zhongze, China’s former vice-minister for Science and Technology and a well-known digital economics expert, believes that blockchain technology is still quite young.
During an interview with The Paper, the former IT minister also stated that there was still “not much difference between where China and leading economies such as the United States and Europe” stand in terms of developing blockchain-based ecosystems.
