Bledisloe Cup, Peter FitzSimons puts Wallabies on blast over no knee stance

Peter FitzSimons has branded the Wallabies’ decision to not take a knee in support Black Lives Matter ahead of their Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks next weekend as a “bad mistake”.

There was much speculation this week ahead of the first Australian leg of the Bledisloe series over whether Dave Rennie’s Wallabies would be staging a show of support for the global movement, after outside back Dane Haylett-Petty said he supported such a stance.

The Wallabies would have become the first Australian national side to take a knee during the national anthem if they were to go ahead with the silent protest, but on Friday afternoon Rennie announced that a no knee decision was “unanimous” in his camp.

“Our focus is around First Nations people and the Indigenous jersey,” said Rennie, a New Zealander in his first year coaching Australia. “We’re not looking to make a political statement.

Head coach Dave Rennie of the Wallabies (Getty)

“The key thing is that this is about honouring our Indigenous people and we want the focus to be on that.

“I guess everyone’s got their own opinions around the other situation but we want the focus to be around reflecting on our history and our past.”

A former Wallabies star himself, FiztSimons took aim at Rennie’s reasoning and put the national side on blast for failing to seize the momentous opportunity.

“Saying you ‘don’t want to make a political statement’ and so won’t take a knee, is a political statement,” he wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Wallabies sing the Australian national anthem ahead of Game 1 of the Bledisloe Cup. (Getty) (Getty)

“It will be seen by many as ‘we are a bunch of privileged private school types, and we don’t get it’.”

“What is the point of having an indigenous round, and wearing an indigenous jersey, if you don’t get to base level of showing respect for the indigenous struggle?

“Is all of the jersey stuff just a showbiz and marketing exercise, but when the rubber hits the road you are not actually there? This is a bad mistake, and you blokes should rethink it. Those who want to take a knee should take a knee.”

The prospect of the Wallabies taking a knee arose at the jersey launch this week where outside back Dane Haylett-Petty said he supported such a stance.

“I think it’s great,” Haylett-Petty said.

“I think sport has an amazing opportunity to have a say and join conversations and a lot of sports have done that and it would be a great thing for us to do.”