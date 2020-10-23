Blake Lively “Can’t Believe” She and Ryan Reynolds Are Still Married

Blake Lively is shocked that she and Ryan Reynolds are still together.

The Gossip Girl alum joked that she “can’t believe” she’s still married to Ryan while wishing him a happy 44th birthday on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 23.

She took another jab at him, teasing her husband of eight years for his ludicrous preference of eating pie instead of cake on this the holiest of days.

Blake wrote, “1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles.”

The actress answered the question: “@vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday,” adding, “I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.” The photos didn’t lie—Ryan really enjoyed his treat from Southern Baked Pie Company.

It was only fair that Blake got back at Ryan after he trolled her outfit on Thursday. It started when Blake posted a picture to commemorate Ryan, a native Canadian, losing his U.S. voting virginity when they mailed their ballots for the Nov. 3 election.