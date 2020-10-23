Best Buy Canada puts select Google and Amazon smart home tech on sale

Best Buy Canada is back in action with another sale dedicated to outfitting your home.

The ‘Smart Tech’ sale slashes prices on select smart displays, audio and security devices. Here’s a list of what is on sale:

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $34.99 (save $50)

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $69.99 (save $40)

Ecobee 5 Pro SmartThermostat for $279.99 (save $80)

Amazon Echo Show 5 & Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $198.99 (save $175)

Amazon Echo Show 8 for $89.99 (save $20)

Amazon Fire 7 for $49.99 (save $20)

Amazon Echo Flex with Alexa for $14.99 (save $20)

Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $198.99 (save $100)

Amazon Echo Studio for $189.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Hub for $79.99 (save $20)

Pre-order the Eero Pro 6 3 pack and get a Fire TV Cube for free ($150 value).

Google Home Max for $249.97 (save $150)

Nanoleaf Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 9 Panels for $199.99 (save $50)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $999.99 (save $50)

Twinkly Smart LED Light Set – 250 Lights for $149.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) for $289.75 (save $50)

Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden for $99.99 (save $30)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $50 (save $4)

