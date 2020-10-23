Belmore man charged after hitting officer over head with police radio

A Sydney man has been charged after allegedly attacking two police officers, including hitting one over the head with a police radio.

The police officers attempted to stop the 43-year-old on Washington Avenue, Riverwood, in Sydney’s south-west at around 3pm yesterday, but he ran from police.

Police managed to catch up to the man in nearby Roosevelt Avenue, where they arrested him.

That’s when police allege he began fighting with the officers, causing a police radio to fall to the ground.

The man grabbed the radio and hit an officer over the head with it.

Both officers were injured in the melee and were taken to St George Hospital for treatment, along with the alleged offender.

One of the officers required stitches to his head wound.

After receiving treatment, the Belmore man was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with resisting police and recklessly wounding police causing actual bodily harm.

An intensive corrections order and an arrest warrant for drug and robbery offences was also revoked.

The accused was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Bail Court today.