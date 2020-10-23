Aubrey O’Day Says Ivanka Trump Is Lesbian, Eric Cheats on Wife With Miss Universe

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

Taking to her Twitter account while watching the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Danity Kane member also says Trump Jr. apparently hates his dad.

Aubrey O’Day is airing out the Trump family’s dirty laundry. Like any other people across the nation, she was watching the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Thursday night, October 22 when she got reminded of alleged secrets of Trump’s family that she learned while dating Donald Trump Jr.

The Danity Kane member made use of her Twitter account to spill the tea, revealing that she decided to expose Trump’s family because he “lowered this debate to trashing family.” In her post, Aubrey alleged that Trump Jr. apparently hates his father in addition to claiming that Ivanka Trump is a “lesbian on the low.”

Not stopping there, Aubrey then mentioned that Eric Trump cheated on his wife, Lara, with a Miss Universe. “eric f**ked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife,” she said, adding a GIF of someone saying, “I have the receipts” to stress that she’s telling the truth.

In another tweet, Aubrey described Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron as “little s**t a**hole.” She said on the micro-blogging site, “And while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little s**t a**hole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being a**holes & liars!”

None of the Trump family members have responded to the allegations.

The accusation aside, Trump has been catching heat after he called New York City a “ghost town” during the debate. “If you go and look at what’s happened to New York,” he said. “It’s a ghost town. It’s a ghost town. And when you talk about plexiglass, these are restaurants that are dying. These are businesses with no money. Putting up plexiglass is unbelievably expensive.”

Many people disagreed and attacked him online. “NEW YORK IS A GHOST TOWN???!! LMAO B***H HELLO FROM QUEENS WE JUST WENT FROM ORANGE TO YELLOW, PEOPLE ARE OUT & ABOUT & THRIVING, F**K YOU,” one person said, as another commented, “New York City is not a ‘ghost town,’ We are resilient. So shut your lying mouth, Trump.”