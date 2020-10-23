Aubrey O’Day: Donald Trump Jr. Hates His Father!!

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day has taken time out from blasting Diddy to drag the Trump family.

O’Day once sang the praises of Donald Trump Jr, when she confessed to the world that they allegedly had an affair — even going as far as to call them “soulmates” and claim that they were in love.

But now, she’s not feeling so generous. In a series of tweets, she attacked the Trump clan.

“Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric f*cked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife,” she tweeted.

“And while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little sh*t asshole barron is,” Aubrey wrote. “That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!” The singer also noted that she believes the President is a racist.

“On apprentice, Trump used to say DAILY ‘they think I don’t like black people.. Arsenio tell them, you are one of my blacks’. HE IS A RACIST. PERIOD.”