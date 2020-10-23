Home Business AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J,J By

AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J,J By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken

() – AstraZeneca (NYSE:) Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by U.S. regulators, the company said on Friday.

AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial was paused on Sept. 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company’s UK trial.

U.S. Health and Human Services Deputy Chief of Staff Paul Mango also told a meeting he was optimistic a U.S. trial by Johnson & Johnson would resume.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©