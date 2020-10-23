Asian Doll Accuses Wendy Williams of Drug Use After Getting Dissed Over Dating Killer Tweet

Instagram

The ‘Come Find Me’ rapper hits back at the talk show host who recently mocked her for tweeting about liking ‘killers,’ reminding that Wendy herself can’t be separated from ‘criminals.’

Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat is putting Wendy Williams in her place after the latter dissed her over her tweet about dating murderers. Believing that the talk show host isn’t any better than her to criticize her, the rapper reminded the 56-year-old media personality that she herself can’t be separated from criminals.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Asian accused Wendy of drugs use and claimed that she once witnessed “The Wendy Williams Show” host getting high. “It’s the loud clap for me but even tho your doing your job don’t act like you don’t know me when you was on that FaceTime call coked up looking slow lol,” she wrote.

Insinuating that Wendy only builds her “clean” image for her TV show, the “Truth” spitter added, “but you look clean & we’ll put together now. Thanks For The TV promo My granny watch your show so I won’t disrespect you but look in the mirror honey you buy your drugs from criminals so what that make you ? Oh okay.”

Asian was responding to Wendy’s comment about the former’s tweet, in which she made a baffling confession about her type of man. “Please have at least 3 body’s before you talk to me Boy I like killers,” so the 23-year-old hip-hop star posted on the micro-blogging site on October 20.

Wendy later brought it up on her talk show. “She is being laughed at for posting that she only dates some murderers,” she said of Asian with a chuckle. When other people in the studio were heard bursting into laughter, she told them, “Stop…stop…”

But Wendy wasn’t the only one shading Asian for posting the said tweet. Someone called her post “the dumbest s**t I’ve read today,” while an unimpressed user wrote, “She only wants to date u if you’ve murdered few people.. do u think she belongs to the dual carriageway.” Another told her to “shut the f**k up.”