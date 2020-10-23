Arnold Schwarzenegger Feels ‘Fantastic’ Following a Second Heart Surgery

Twitter

Back in 2018, when the ‘Terminator’ actor underwent his first heart surgery, his spokesman Daniel Ketchell said that the retired professional bodybuilder was born with a congenital heart defect.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing okay now after undergoing a heart surgery. The “Terminator” star took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Friday, October 23 to share with his fans that he recently had a “new aortic valve” implanted in his heart to help keep blood flowing in the correct direction through the heart.

In his post, Arnold shared a picture of him lying in the hospital bed. The 73-year-old wrote in the caption, “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery.”

He also attached some pictures of him with statues in Cleveland. “I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!” he wrote, giving a shout-out to his medical team.

His actor son Patrick Schwarzenegger reacted to his dad’s post in the comment section. “PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!” he told his father while also adding some heart emojis. His daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger also chimed in, leaving some heart and praying hands emojis in a comment.

The former Governor of California’s son Joseph Baena, meanwhile, sent a well-wish to his dad. “Love you, dad! How are you already hitting a lat spread???”

Back in 2018, Arnold’s spokesman Daniel Ketchell said that the actor was born with a congenital heart defect. It was also said that his family has a history of heart ailments with his mother and maternal grandmother both having valve issues.

The retired professional bodybuilder underwent emergency open-heart surgery in March 2018 to replace a pulmonary valve which was originally replaced in 1997. He announced his recovery in a playful tweet in April of the year which read, “It’s true: I’m back!” He was quoting his famous catchphrase in “Terminator” movie series.