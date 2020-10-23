ARL of Boston offers pets place to stay after end of eviction moratorium

For those facing eviction due to the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, their pets now have a place to go.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is offering to take in pets temporarily while their owners figure out their living arrangements considering the expiration of the state’s eviction moratorium on Oct. 17, according to a press release.

Pets will be kept for a 120-day maximum within the organization’s foster system. Prior to temporary placement, the animal will be examined by a vet and undergo a behavioral evaluation, the release said.

The owner has to agree to a conditional surrender of their pet and has to keep up with bi-weekly check-ins with their furry companion.

The ARL has three locations people can call to inquire about the program: Boston 617-426-9170 x140; Dedham 617-426-9170 x404; Brewster 617-426-9170 x305, according to the release.

“We’re doing this because it’s at the core of the Animal Rescue League of Boston to keep people and pets together, so instead of putting people in a position where they might have to surrender their pet because they’re facing a crisis, we can take care of their animal for them during this difficult ,” Aimee Christian, the ARL’s vice president of Animal Welfare and Veterinary Medicine, said during a press conference Thursday. “These are difficult times for sure, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston is here to help. This initiative is available at all three locations in Boston, Dedham, and Brewster, and our network of loving foster families are ready to lend a hand to keep pet families together.”

