Ariana Grande Drops New Music: Watch the “Positions” Music Video Now

Ariana Grande is once again proving that god is a woman and her name is Ari.

The Grammy winner dropped the lead single of her long-awaited sixth album on Friday, Oct. 23. She also treated fans to the “Positions” music video directed by Dave Meyers.

“Switchin’ the positions for you / Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom /I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops,” she sings. “Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do / That I won’t do, switchin’ for you.”

Ariana tweeted out a hint ahead of the debut, writing, “heaven sent u to me.”

She first tipped fans off to the upcoming album on Oct. 14 when she wrote, “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.” The 27-year-old also teased the new song on Instagram this week, after revealing the name of the album with a video of herself typing “Positions” on a green-lit keyboard. It’s expected to come out on Oct. 30.