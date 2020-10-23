Apple’s iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air

This week on the podcast, Brad takes over hosting duties and talks to Patrick and Jon about all things iPhone 12 now that ’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews have gone live.
Before the team breaks down the device’s specifics, they talk about Apple’s iPhone lineup and how they feel about the tech giant releasing four iPhones. They also go over 5G in Canada and if it’s a compelling reason to buy a new iPhone this year.
Following that, Patrick briefly gives his thoughts on the new iPad Air and how it slots strangely into the company’s existing iPad lineup.
As always, the team caps off the episode with what games they’re playing.