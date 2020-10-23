Apple’s iPhone 12 and 12 Pro now available in Canada

Some of Apple’s newest iPhones are now available in Canada. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro should now be available both in stores and at carriers. Those who pre-ordered the phones will likely begin receiving the device or be able to pick it up from the retailer they ordered it from.
If you haven’t pre-ordered a new iPhone, there are a few ways you can go about buying one. First, if you head to Apple’s website, you can order an iPhone 12 starting at $1,129 CAD or an iPhone 12 Pro starting at $1,399. There’s also Best Buy, The Source and other retailers.
Those who’d prefer to get their iPhone through a carrier should check out carrier sites for details on how to buy the iPhone 12, whether outright or on a plan. Below are the links to each:
If you want to learn more about the new iPhones, check out managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s comprehensive reviews here: iPhone 12 | iPhone 12 Pro.
If you’re waiting for the iPhone 12 Pro Max or 12 mini, you’ve got a couple more weeks to go. Both of those devices will be available for pre-order starting November 6th and will launch in Canada on the 13th.