Apple promotes redesigned iPad Air in new ‘Boiiing’ video

Alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, today also marks the first day of availability for the new iPad Air. To celebrate the latest iPad Air, Apple has shared a new video on YouTube promoting the device’s features and color selection.

Apple says:

Introducing iPad Air. Featuring an all-screen design and 10.9” Liquid Retina display. The lightning fast A14 Bionic chip, which makes iPad Air faster than most PC laptops. It has Touch ID built right into the power button. It works perfectly with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (sold separately). And it comes in five gorgeous colors.

The new iPad Air was announced last month alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, but it wasn’t actually released for pre-order until last week. Now, you can purchase it from a variety of retailers, as well as Apple itself, with immediate availability.

Did you pick up a new iPad Air today? If so, what do you think of it? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more about the new iPad Air:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: