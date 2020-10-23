Anurag Kashyap Planning Manmarziyaan 2 With The Original Cast?

In 2018 Anurag Kashyap surprised everyone with his sublime love story Manmarziyaan. For the first time the director didn’t go all dark and gritty and presented a light love story. Now according to reports on an online portal, it’s speculated that the director is planning to come up with a sequel for this film.

Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan bonded really well in their first collaboration itself with Manmarziyaan. The director-actor was planning to team up again with a film titled Gulaab Jamun. However the project didn’t happen but looks like the director and actor are still gung ho to team up again.

We hear in this report that Kashyap might continue the story and we might have Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Now that sounds interesting and we wonder if this speculation is true.