Anti-lockdown protesters gather at Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters have sparked mayhem in Melbourne, with police desperately trying to control the rowdy crowd amid blatant breaches of health directions.

Vision captured by shows police forming a ring around the protesters near the Shrine of Remembrance this afternoon, with a number of individuals handcuffed for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Protesters gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance. (Nine)

The out-of-control crowd has transformed into a rally, with protesters moving towards the Arts Centre while shouting “freedom” .

A person was also seen booting a police horse in a violent display of anger.

While a tense stand-off erupted between protesters and police on Flinders Street, with demonstrators chanting “choose your side”.

Police formed a ring around the protesters. (Nine)

Several protesters have attended the rally without masks, while waving signs and Australian flags in the air.

One woman claimed “the virus isn’t real” and that it was a “control tactic” used in an attempt to bring in “new world order”.

“It’s just a flu,” she said.

Premier Daniel Andrews condemned the protest action planned for today as “shameful” and “unlawful”, despite public gatherings being permitted.

The demonstrations come as Melburnians have clocked up more than 100 days of tough lockdown.

The city’s 25km travel limit is among the reasons for the action.

A number of people have been handcuffed. (Nine)

Melburnians are allowed to gather outside with a maximum of 10 people across two households.

“The shrine is a sacred place and not only is it wrong to protest, it is not safe, it is unlawful, and it is frankly shameful that anyone would seek to protest any issue at such a special place, a place that is regarded with such reverence because of what it symbolises,” he said.