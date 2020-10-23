Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Melbourne – officers use pepper spray

Step one: Came into effect on September 14

Step two: Came into effect on September 28

Step three: When there is a daily statewide average of five new cases over the past 14 days. The original aim was for October 26, brought forward to October 19 after the 14-day average of new cases fell below initial expectations, but again put on hold after new case numbers plateaued.

This has now been revamped to be a series of ‘mini-steps’ and more gradual easings as the numbers proved difficult to shift.

Step four: The move to step four will come when there have been no new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. The aim is for this to come into place on November 23

COVID Normal: After 28 days of no new COVID-19 cases, things will return to normal.

FREEDOMS YOU GET AT EACH STEP OF EASING

Step one – came into effect September 14

– Curfew has been eased to 9pm-5am

– People can still only leave home for the four reasons (shopping, exercise, work and care or medical attention)

– Public gatherings increased to two people, or a household, for a maximum of two hours

– Singles can have one nominated person to their home as part of the ‘singles social bubble’

– Childcare and early educators to remain closed

– Schools will continue to learn remotely unless they have exemptions

– Adult education to continue to be done remotely, unless they have exemption

– Only go to work if you are in a permitted industry

– Cafes and restaurants will continue with take away only

– Retail businesses will remain open for essential shopping, with others only operating with click and collect

– Only one person per household can do the essential shopping

Step two – came into effect September 28

– Melbourne’s curfew lifted

– Public gatherings increase again to five people from a maximum of two households

– Childcare and early educators can re-open

– Schools to continue with remote learning, but Prep to Grade Two and Year 11 and Year 12 students will gradually return to class in Term 4

– There will be an increase to permitted workplaces

Step three – originally expected October 26, brought forward to October 19

– There are no restrictions on leaving home

– Public gatherings increase to 10 people together outdoors

– A ‘household bubble’ will be introduced, so five people from one house can visit another

– Remote learning to continue, but Grades 3 to Year 11 can gradually return to class

– Adult education to continue to be done remotely, but hands on classes will see a phased return to onsite

– Work from home is encouraged

– Up to 10 people can eat together at restaurants and cafes, with the majority of tables outdoor

– Retail shops to reopen, with hairdresses operating under safety measures but beauty stores to remain closed

– Real estate agents can conduct private inspections by appointment

– The one person per household limit on shopping is to be revoked

Step four – expected in November, dependent on new case numbers:

– Public gatherings to increase to 50 people outdoors

– Up to 20 visitors can attend a home at any one

– All adult education will return to onsite with safety measures in place

– Groups limited to 20 indoors and a maximum of 50 patrons per venue

– All retail stores to reopen, while real estate agents can operate with safety measures and by keeping a record of attendants

Step five – COVID normal:

– Public gatherings have no restriction

– There will also be no restriction on visitors to homes

– Phased return to onsite work for work from home workers

– Schools to reopen as normal

– Restrictions on hospitality removed, but venues to continue keeping records