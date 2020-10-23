American Express reports 40% slump in quarterly profit By

© . Pedestrians walk past an American Express sign in New York
() – Credit card issuer American Express Co (N:) reported a nearly 40% slump in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by lower spending by its users, while it also set aside $665 million for potential defaults.
Net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.
