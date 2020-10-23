Amber Rose: 21 Savage Is Scared To Be Loved

Amber rose spilled all the tea during her sitdown with Adam22 — and she says her ex-boyfriend, 21 Savage, is scared to be loved.

Adam22 asked Rose about the rapper’s SlutWalk sign.

“Actually that’s what he wanted to do and I think that was ultimately the demise of our relationship. I think that he was being very supportive and he was like, ‘Man I should hold a sign that says, ‘I’m a hoe too!'” she said.

“I was like, ‘That would be really great for feminism! SlutWalk, you know you’re a rapper and Black men are always looked at to be very hyper-masculine and I think this would be a great moment.’ He was like, ‘Yo, I’m down!’ I got the sign made and everything and he held it up and then after that, I think the internet just went in on him too much and it just wasn’t good after that.”

She later added, “Obviously I seen a very soft side of him but I think that he’s scared to be loved. I think he has his own trauma, his own sh*t with him. I mean, I wouldn’t have been with him for a year if he was just not loving at all.”