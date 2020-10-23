Alyssa Milano Applauds Joe Biden, Kirstie Alley Cheers Donald Trump On After Final Debate

WENN

Celebrities pick sides following the final Presidential debate between Democratic Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump as the U.S. election is coming closer.

–

Alyssa Milano, Uzo Aduba, and Sophie Turner led the celebrity reactions to the final U.S. presidential debate between incumbent leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

As the pair took the debate stage for a final time at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday (22Oct20) night, it was Biden who appeared to elicit the most favourable response from viewers, after Trump called New York a “ghost town” and referred to Europe as a “country.”

“Wow. Even by Trump standards, this is an embarrassment for him,” wrote Billy Eichner as Milano publicly endorsed Biden on her Twitter page, writing that the politician, “cares about American lives and their livelihoods.

“Trump doesn’t care if we live or die,” she insisted. “Therein lies the fundamental difference between Biden and Trump.”

Added Aduba, “I don’t look at this in terms that he does: blue states and red states. It’s The United States’ @JoeBiden is running to unite this country that has been ripped at the seams.”

“Trump send love letters to North Korean dictator, he takes the word of Putin and of the Saudi murderer MBS as they kill our journalists and taking out bounties on our military men and women,” wrote Marvel star Mark Ruffalo as John Cusack asked, “Ok – you saw this man lie for 1 hour 30 minutes. Have you had enough of this monster ? Are you done ?”

Meanwhile, it was Trump’s apparent errors that left a number of stars in disbelief, with Turner sharing a snap of herself laughing as she watched along with the caption, “He called Europe a country.”

“New York is not your wonderful city,” said “The View” Joy Behar after Trump expressed a fondness for the Big Apple. “New Yorkers hate you.” Andy Cohen agreed, “Currently in NYC. Not ghost town. hi.”

However, Trump did have a handful of supporters, with Kirstie Alley writing, “TRUMP!! Doing great!!! Going great!! Steady as you go!!! GREAT JOB!!” She later added, “You are on fire on this one Mr. President!! He just Lost.. he’s toast.”

“[email protected] is 100000% corrupt. Pass it on…” said singer Joy Villa while actor James Woods shared, “The Biden family is a vacuum cleaner.”