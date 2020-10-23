All the Best TV and Movie Marathons to Watch on Halloween

Yes, Halloween is on a Saturday this year. Yes, many of us have been cooped up inside due to the pandemic for months. Yes, this sounds like a perfect reason to put on a costume, leave your house, and lose your mind, but to counterpoint: Put the health and safety of yourself and others first by not doing that! So if you’re looking for reasons to stay in this Halloween, allow us to help you out by directing you toward the best (and the spookiest) TV and movie marathons to watch on Oct. 31.

There is plenty of seasonally appropriate programming to enjoy, whether you’re looking for something straight up terrifying or you prefer laughs to scares. AMC has a giant horror movie marathon scheduled, starting with Misery and ending with a selection of films from the Halloween saga, but FXX is also playing every “Treehouse of Horror” episode of The Simpsons. A Lovecraft Country marathon is happening all day on HBO2, while MTV is running all the Twilight movies back-to-back. TNT is spending the morning with the Winchester brothers on Supernatural. And of course, because it wouldn’t be Halloween without Bette Midler singing “I Put a Spell On You,” Freeform will air Hocus Pocus. There’s truly something for everyone.

Here’s a rundown of all the marathons you’ll be able to catch this Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31. (All times Eastern.)

Halloween marathons by network:

AMC:

Misery (5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.)

The Sixth Sense (7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

Halloween (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Halloween: Resurrection (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (8 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

BET:

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (8 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Comedy Central:

The Office (9:10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Freeform:

Halloweentown (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

Hocus Pocus (3 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.)

The Addams Family (5:10 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.)

FX:

The Visit (7 a.m. – 9 a.m.)

Dracula Untold (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

What We Do in the Shadows (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Happy Death Day (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

Get Out (3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Venom (5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

A Quiet Place (8 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

The First Purge (10 p.m. – 12 a.m., FX)

FXX:

The Simpsons (9 a.m. – 12 a.m.)

HBO2:

Lovecraft Country (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

MTV:

Twilight (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (12 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (8:35 p.m. – 11:10 p.m., MTV)

TNT:

Supernatural (2 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Halloween marathons by airtime:

Supernatural (2 a.m. – 12 p.m., TNT)

Misery (5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m., AMC)

The Visit (7 a.m. – 9 a.m., FX)

The Sixth Sense (7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., AMC)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (8 a.m. – 11 a.m., BET)

Dracula Untold (9 a.m. – 11 a.m., FX)

The Simpsons (9 a.m. – 12 a.m., FXX)

Twilight (9 a.m. – 12 p.m., MTV)

The Office (9:10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Comedy Central)

Halloween (10 a.m. – 12 p.m., AMC)

Lovecraft Country (10 a.m. – 7 p.m., HBO2)

Halloweentown (11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Freeform)

What We Do in the Shadows (11 a.m. – 1 p.m., FX)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (12 p.m. – 2 p.m., AMC)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (12 p.m. – 3 p.m., MTV)

Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge (1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Freeform)

Happy Death Day (1 p.m. – 3 p.m., FX)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (2 p.m. – 4 p.m., AMC)

Hocus Pocus (3 p.m. – 5:10 p.m., Freeform)

Get Out (3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., FX)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (3 p.m. – 6 p.m., MTV)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (4 p.m. – 6 p.m., AMC)

The Addams Family (5:10 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Freeform)

Venom (5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., FX)

Halloween: Resurrection (6 p.m. – 8 p.m., AMC)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., MTV)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (8 p.m. – 10 p.m., AMC)

A Quiet Place (8 p.m. – 10 p.m., FX)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (8:35 p.m. – 11:10 p.m., MTV)

The First Purge (10 p.m. – 12 a.m., FX)

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi, Hocus Pocus