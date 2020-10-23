Addams Family: Tim Burton in talks to direct new TV reboot

The Nightmare Before Christmas creator is said to be in negotiations to direct and executive produce a new TV series focused on the spooky family.

As confirmed by , Alfred Gough and Miles Millar – creators of Amazon Prime’s critically acclaimed show Into the Badlands – are attached to write the forthcoming series.

While details are sparse, sources have told the publication that the reboot would see the iconic family living in present times and be told from the perspective of Wednesday Addams.

The story of the Addams family – a fictional household created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 for The New Yorker – has spawned multiple screen iterations over the years.

A 2019 animated reboot starred Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac and Bette Midler

Most famously, the original film franchise starred Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci. The three films were released in 1991, 1993 and 1998. However, a number of stars were absent in the third instalment.

If the Addams Family reboot goes ahead, the series would mark one of the few television projects of Burton’s career.

The Corpse Bride creator’s previous TV credits have included directing individual episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

Read more

Burton was also an executive producer on the animated loose adaptation of his 1998 hit film Beetlejuice.

As of now, Netflix is one of multiple buyers bidding for the project.