A look at Google's Next Billion Users team, tasked with building products and apps for people who have yet to use the internet, often in developing markets (Katie Deighton/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Katie Deighton / Wall Street Journal:

A look at Google’s Next Billion Users team, tasked with building products and apps for people who have yet to use the internet, often in developing markets  —  The company’s Go apps aim to teach new internet users the web’s visual language,nbsp; —  Alphabet Inc.’s Google in March unveiled …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR