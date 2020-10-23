A Francophile’s Unexpected Love Affair With Canadian Wine

And even without my wine-induced buzz, the informality of jovial Canadian wine pilgrims in shorts and flip flops made the tastings less stodgy than some I had experienced in France.

Possessed by the zeal of a new convert, I was dismayed to discover that most Okanagan wines weren’t easily available in the rest of Canada, including my native Montreal. I needed to find out: Why?

The answer dumbfounded me — Prohibition era regulations continued to hold sway and most provinces still forbade individual consumers to order shipments of wine from other provinces.

This being Canada, regionalism was also at play. At upmarket restaurants in food-obsessed Montreal, sommeliers were more likely to suggest a plucky Quebec wine or a French vintage than wine from faraway British Columbia (Some Quebecers like to use the acronym “ROC” to refer to the rest of Canada, as if citing a noxious foreign planet).

When I asked the Okanagan wineries if I could order wine to Montreal, they explained, often in hushed whispers, that they got around the rules by using a medical supplies company and not labeling shipments as wine. I couldn’t help wondering if this frisson of subterfuge made the wine more enjoyable, like gaining access to an atmospheric speakeasy in New York City in the 1920s.

As we gazed over the vineyard of Osoyoos Larose Estate winery, its chief winemaker, Caroline Schaller, explained to me that it was also challenging for Okanagan wines to gain traction nationwide, when low volumes of production kept prices relatively high.