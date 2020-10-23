’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Admits Her ‘Dumb Fault’ After Jay Smith Cheats on Her Again

TLC

Ashley Martson got cheated on again by Jay Smith and she’s embarrassed of it. The “90 Day Fiance” alum, who announced that she and her on-and-off partner split “for good” last September, admitted that she initially covered him up about the reason why she called it quits on their relationship.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, October 22, Ashley came clean about their issue that led to the separation. The former reality TV star didn’t speak in the video, but her face expressed her feelings as she put out her confession in words written in the caption of the clip.

“I lied to the world because I’m so shamed and embarrassed I let this happen AGAIN…,” she began in the video. Ashley revealed she took $30k from her savings and loaned it to Jamie so that he can open his new tattoo shop. “I gave it my everything. i loved him so much,” so she claimed. “I took my savings to start my own business and gave it to him so he could live out his dream.”

The 31-year-old continued sharing, “And what did he do…he was messaging the stripper he originally cheated on me again.” She said of her ex, “A few days later he cheated and I told him to get out. He had her bring him to my house to get his belongings.”

The former dental hygiene assistant went on lamenting her mistake, “I lost 30k trying to help someone I thought was finally ready to be a real man. It’s all my dumb fault.” She also apologized for not coming clean about it since the beginning, saying to her fans, “I’m sorry I lied to all of you. In that moment I was so weak, I couldn’t take public opinions and deal with the trolls.”

Ashley announced in September that she and Jay were going their separate ways. “Before the stories get all misconstrued I will just address it myself. Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good,” she wrote in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram. “I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired.”

Hinting that they remained friendly, Ashley continued, “I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this,” before assuring that “no one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn’t get over the past.”

Ashley also shared a quote which read, “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and it’s not anyone’s fault. It’s just the way things are.”