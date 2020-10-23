50 Cent Trolls Busta Rhymes for His Impressive Body Makeover

WENN/IZZY/Judy Eddy

While it is definitely praise-worthy, the ‘Power’ actor/producer isn’t really impressed as he compares the 48-year-old fellow musician to Tracy Morgan’s character Tray in ‘The Last O.G.’.

Busta Rhymes is celebrating his body transformation by sharing a side-by-side picture of himself on Instagram. The said pictures saw the change in his physique before and after he started intense training and adopted healthy eating habits. Instead of praising him, 50 Cent mocked him right after he caught wind of the post.

“DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!!” Busta captioned his Friday, October 23 post. “I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!” he went on to write, before thanking everyone who has been helping him achieve such body.

While it was praise-worthy, Fiddy wasn’t really impressed. Taking to his own page, the “In Da Club” rapper compared the 48-year-old fellow musician to Tracy Morgan‘s character Tray in “The Last O.G“. “They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up,” so the “Power” star wrote.

Busta, meanwhile, has yet to respond to Fiddy’s mockery. He’s currently having a back-and-forth with T.I. after the latter turned down Busta’s challenge for a rap-off on “Verzuz”, insisting the “I Know What You Want” hitmaker is too old.

Busta invited T.I. to join him on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s online initiative, which pits rappers and singers with similar backgrounds and fan bases against each other, during a recent chat with Fat Joe, telling the “Live Your Life” star, “I’ma bust your a** (sic).” T.I., however, didn’t seem to think they are from the same generation to even have a face-off. “Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man,” he said. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much,” he said.