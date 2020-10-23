3 key metrics and disinterest from pro traders hint at Bitcoin price sell-off By Cointelegraph

3 key metrics and disinterest from pro traders hint at Bitcoin price sell-off
For novice traders, FOMO can be a heavy burden to bear. Resisting the urge to buy (BTC) after a nearly 15% rally, which saw the price break both the $12K and $13K levels in less than 24 hours, is almost impossible.
Professional traders are more experienced and know precisely how to play these FOMO-inducing situations. As data has shown, they were mostly adding shorts up to October 20, right before the $12K rupture.
