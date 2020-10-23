21 Savage Buckled Under Pressure Amid Backlash Over His ‘H*e’ Declaration

WENN

The video vixen claims 21 Savage’s appearance at her SlutWalk event led to their split as she says the rapper has his own trauma and is scared to be loved.

Amber Rose talked about her former boyfriend 21 Savage. In the same interview where she accused another ex Kanye West of bullying, the TV personality touched upon the reason behind her separation from Savage.

She claimed their relationship went cold after he took part in her SlutWalk and held “I’m h*e too” sign. She insisted she didn’t force the rapper, “Actually that’s what he wanted to do and I think that was ultimately the demise of our relationship.”

“I think that he was being very supportive and he was like, ‘Man I should hold a sign that says, ‘I’m a h*e too!’ I was like, ‘That would be really great for feminism! SlutWalk, you know you’re a rapper and Black men are always looked at to be very hyper-masculine and I think this would be a great moment.’ He was like, ‘Yo, I’m down!’ ”

“I got the sign made and everything and he held it up,” Amber recalled. However, the backlash that came after the event became too much for him. “I think the internet just went in on him too much and it just wasn’t good after that,” she mused.

The mother of two continued, “Obviously I seen a very soft side of him but I think that he’s scared to be loved. I think he has his own trauma, his own sh*t with him. I mean, I wouldn’t have been with him for a year if he was just not loving at all.”

Amber Rose is now in a relationship with Def Jam record label executive Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards. She gave birth to his son in October 2019. She also has another son from a previous relationship with Wiz Khalifa.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage revealed early this month that he’s a married man.

When asked about his ex Amber in an interview, the rapper said, “Do I miss her? Ah, hell nah.” He added, “I ain’t made any songs about her. She in a relationship!” and “I’m happily in love. I got a family. I’m good.”

He refused to talk further about his family. “I can’t really tell you all that,” he said. “You can’t let ’em know everything!” He then casually said he’s officially off the market, “I’m happily in love. I’m married. I’m happy.”